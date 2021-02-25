UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Held In A Raid At Sheesha Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:24 PM

Three held in a raid at Sheesha center

Police have arrested three persons during a raid at a Sheesha Center in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three persons during a raid at a Sheesha Center in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station here on Thursday.

The police spokesman said that Rawat police conducted a raid and arrested the accused Muhammad Azam, Rehan Abbas and Moaz Hassan and recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused, he added.

He said, the raids are being conducted to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

Related Topics

Police Police Station All From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash chairs 27th AIPU Executive Committee ..

26 minutes ago

Tennis: Singapore Open results

1 minute ago

Court adjourns hearing of Ashiana case till Mar 9

1 minute ago

Govt to provide another Rs 5b to Akhuwat for low-i ..

1 minute ago

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Urges Donors to Fund $ ..

6 minutes ago

Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam event with back probl ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.