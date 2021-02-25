Three held in a raid at Sheesha center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three persons during a raid at a Sheesha Center in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station here on Thursday.

The police spokesman said that Rawat police conducted a raid and arrested the accused Muhammad Azam, Rehan Abbas and Moaz Hassan and recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused, he added.

He said, the raids are being conducted to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.