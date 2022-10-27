Three held in double murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on Thursday arrested three suspects in a double murder case, killing a man and his wife, in addition to injuring the couple's daughter, about one and a half months ago, at Chah Ambwala Suraj Miani in the premises of Sadar police station

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday arrested three suspects in a double murder case, killing a man and his wife, in addition to injuring the couple's daughter, about one and a half months ago, at Chah Ambwala Suraj Miani in the premises of Sadar police station.

According to police sources, Tariq Aziz s/o Muhammad Ramzan had reported to the police that on September 18 night, when he went to the nearby house of Muhammad Shafi for dinner after work, he saw three outlaws Ameer Bukhash along with his two sons Tanveer and Mohsin going towards his house.

He added that when he entered his house, he found his father Muhammad Ramzan and mother Razia Bibi dead as the criminals had stabbed them to death with repeated blows from some sharp-edged weapons.

He also reported to police that the criminals also injured his sister Nageena and abducted her two kids.

The police had registered the case and started investigation into the incident.

Taking action on the incident, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza to arrest the criminals. The police team solved that case and arrested all three accused.

The arrested criminals confessed the crime and said that Tanveer got married to Nageena a few years ago and after some misunderstandings on domestic issues, Nageena was living in her parent's house along with her two kids. The court had also ordered to send the kids with their mother in its hearings of the family case.

The police recovered the kids from their possession and handed them over to their mother, police sources added.