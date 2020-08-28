UrduPoint.com
Three Held In Illegal Housing Scheme Set Up On Govt Land

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:32 PM

Three held in illegal housing scheme set up on govt land

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Friday arrested three accused involved in running illegal housing schemes set up on the government land, thousands of acre

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Friday arrested three accused involved in running illegal housing schemes set up on the government land, thousands of acre.

The accused had illegally sold out plots to hundreds of people for counterfeit housing schemes namely Mega City Kuchlak and Jan Town Kuchlak set up on the government land situated in Kuchlak area of the provincial capital.

NAB has devised a plan to arrest those government officers as well with whose connivance the housing schemes were established on government land.

As per details, Inquiry carried out against the Mega City Kuchlak and Jan Town Kuchlak revealed that the owner of the scheme including Sahibzada Mohammad Yusuf, Sahibzada Mohammad Sadiq and Shabir Ahmed had illegally established housing schemes on the government land.

Land Mafia did not even bother to complete formalities necessary for setting up the housing scheme such as acquiring an NOC from the Quetta Development Authority.

On the directives of the DG NAB Balochistan, Farmanullah Khan the concerned record was taken from the offices of the illegal housing schemes.

Later, they were arrested from different areas of Quetta. NAB has obtained the remand of the accused after producing them before Accountability Court Quetta.

More arrests are expected on the revelation of the accused. Further probe was underway.

