Three held in money snatching case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a gang of three robbers who snatched cash at gunpoint from Lab 04 days ago.

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

The robbers took away cash Rs 3,91,000 and managed to escape from the scene.

The snatchers were identified as Faisal, Saqib and Faheem.

The accused committed a robbery at the lab in Lalkarti.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused Saqib and Faheem committed the crime together with Faisal, an employee of the shop next to the Lab.

Civil Lines Police have registered a case against all of them and started an investigation. SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team adding that the accused who attacked the life and property of the citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.