Three held in murder case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Police have arrested three alleged accused involved in a murder case at Kachhi Baig near Sariab area of the city on Thursday.

According to police sources, on special directive of SSP Operation Tariq Ilahi Mastoai and SP Sariab Division Muhammad Baloch, police team led by SDPO Shalkot Circle Zain Asim and SHO Kachi Baig Station Haji Abdul Hai Garani conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended there alleged accused namely Jahanzaib, Hikmatullah and Abdul Basid resident of Killi Sarday.

The police sources said the accused had confessed during initial investigation that Hafiz Asadullah was killed by them in a garden of grapes a month ago near Kachibaig.

Meanwhile, a proclaimed offended was also apprehended along with stolen motorbike in Kachibaig area by police team.