UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Held In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Three held in murder case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Police have arrested three alleged accused involved in a murder case at Kachhi Baig near Sariab area of the city on Thursday.

According to police sources, on special directive of SSP Operation Tariq Ilahi Mastoai and SP Sariab Division Muhammad Baloch, police team led by SDPO Shalkot Circle Zain Asim and SHO Kachi Baig Station Haji Abdul Hai Garani conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended there alleged accused namely Jahanzaib, Hikmatullah and Abdul Basid resident of Killi Sarday.

The police sources said the accused had confessed during initial investigation that Hafiz Asadullah was killed by them in a garden of grapes a month ago near Kachibaig.

Meanwhile, a proclaimed offended was also apprehended along with stolen motorbike in Kachibaig area by police team.

Related Topics

Murder Police Circle

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

31 minutes ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

31 minutes ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

1 hour ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

1 hour ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

1 hour ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.