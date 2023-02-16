UrduPoint.com

Three Held In Separate Encounters

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Three held in separate encounters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Three suspected street criminals were arrested and injured after separate encounters in different areas of the district late at night Wednesday while the accomplices of the suspects managed to escape.

A police spokesman claimed that encounters were held within the limits of three police stations on secret information provided by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, Fort Police arrested a suspected street criminal named Shahzad alias Shahzado after an alleged encounter near "Railway Dika" and shifted the injured accused to a civil hospital for medical treatment.

Baldia Police also arrested a suspect street criminal identified as Tariq Abro with bullet injuries after an alleged encounter occurred at Bypass and shifted him to a civil hospital for treatment, he added.

In another encounter that occurred at Fakir Chowk in the limits of P.S Phulleli, a suspect identified as Waqar alias Latif Burriro was arrested in injured condition and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

The spokesman further informed that accomplices of the arrested street criminals managed to escape from the scene while the police started a search operation to nab them.

Separate cases have been registered at the relevant police stations, the spokesman added.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police National Accountability Bureau CIA Criminals From P

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

10 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.