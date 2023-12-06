Three held, Liquor recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Bahawalpur police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, "The district police have conducted raids at dens detected in areas lying within jurisdiction of PS Abbasnagar and PS Ahamdpur East and arrested three drug pushers.

"

The police also recovered three suspects from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Sajjad, Jahanzaib and Abdul.

The police have registered case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.