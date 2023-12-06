Open Menu

Three Held, Liquor Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Three held, Liquor recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Bahawalpur police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, "The district police have conducted raids at dens detected in areas lying within jurisdiction of PS Abbasnagar and PS Ahamdpur East and arrested three drug pushers.

"

The police also recovered three suspects from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Sajjad, Jahanzaib and Abdul.

The police have registered case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

11 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

12 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

12 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

12 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

12 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

12 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

12 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

12 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan