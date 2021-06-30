UrduPoint.com
Three Held, Liquor Seized

Wed 30th June 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 3 drug traffickers and recovered 96 liter liquor from their possession here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that Mansoorabad police nabbed two drug traffickers Ehtisham and Rana Matal and recovered 80 liter Liquor from their possession while Khurarianwala police recovered 16 liter liquor from the possession of a drug pusher Imranul Hasan.

The police locked the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

Further investigation was under progress, said police.

