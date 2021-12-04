Three held, liquor seized in faisalabad

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three bootleggers and recovered 405 litres liquor from them

On a tip-off, Gulberg police nabbed Karol Masih and recovered more than 255 liters liquor from his possession while Batala Colony police arrested drug trafficker Amir Masih along with 90 liters liquor and Rashid with 60 liters liquor.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Further investigation was under way, said police