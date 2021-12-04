UrduPoint.com

Three Held, Liquor Seized In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:45 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three bootleggers and recovered 405 litres liquor from them.

On a tip-off, Gulberg police nabbed Karol Masih and recovered more than 255 liters liquor from his possession while Batala Colony police arrested drug trafficker Amir Masih along with 90 liters liquor and Rashid with 60 liters liquor.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Further investigation was under way, said police

