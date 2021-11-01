UrduPoint.com

Three Held, Liquor Seized In Sargodha

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from them.

On a tip-off, Sahiwal police conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested --Tariq Maseh, Nasrallah and Waqar-- and recovered 90 liters liquor from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.

