Three held, liquor seized in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from them.

On a tip-off, Sahiwal police conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested --Tariq Maseh, Nasrallah and Waqar-- and recovered 90 liters liquor from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.