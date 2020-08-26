UrduPoint.com
Three Held, Looted Money Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:03 PM

Three held, looted money recovered

Police claimed to have arrested three highwaymen and recovered looted money and illegal weapons from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three highwaymen and recovered looted money and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police sources, SHO Sanawan police station Esmat Abbas, under the directions of DPO Nadeem Abbas successfully raided and arrested three highwaymen including ring leader Saqlain besides this Tanvir and Sami which were involved in looting the citizens on gun point.

The illegal weapon including three pistols, one riffle, Rs 715,000 cash and 100 US Dollar were also recovered from the accused.

DPO Nadeem Abbas hailed the efforts of police team.

