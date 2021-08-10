UrduPoint.com

Three Held, Narcotics Recovered

Tue 10th August 2021

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

A team of Sahiwal police station conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested Riaz, Wajid Mehmood and Ijazand recovered 2.160 kg hashish and 90 liters liquor from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.

