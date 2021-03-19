Three held, narcotics seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested three drug pushers and seized narcotics from their possession.

A police spokesman said that Saddar police conducted a raid at Chak 215-RB and recovered 1.

5 kg heroine from Arif. Similarly, Chak Jhumarah police arrested Zahid Iqbal with 1405 grams of hashish from Chiniot road. Meanwhile, City Samundri police arrested Tanveer and seized 1260 grams of hashish from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.