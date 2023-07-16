Three held on aerial firing in wedding ceremony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Makhdoom Rasheed police here on Sunday arrested three outlaws for aerial firing in a wedding ceremony and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to police sources, taking action against the violators of aerial firing, the Makhdoom Rasheed police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Rashid Nadeem, conducted a raid at a marriage ceremony and arrested Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Sharjeel and Arshad Ali.

The police have also recovered five illegal weapons from their possession and registered separate cases against the violators, the sources added.