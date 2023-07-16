Open Menu

Three Held On Aerial Firing In Wedding Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Three held on aerial firing in wedding ceremony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Makhdoom Rasheed police here on Sunday arrested three outlaws for aerial firing in a wedding ceremony and recovered weapons from their possession.

According to police sources, taking action against the violators of aerial firing, the Makhdoom Rasheed police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Rashid Nadeem, conducted a raid at a marriage ceremony and arrested Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Sharjeel and Arshad Ali.

The police have also recovered five illegal weapons from their possession and registered separate cases against the violators, the sources added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Marriage Rashid Arshad Ali Muhammad Ali Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

9 minutes ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

54 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

1 hour ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

17 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

17 hours ago
 s

S

17 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

17 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan