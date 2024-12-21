Open Menu

Three Held On Carrying Illegal Arms, Ammunitions

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Three held on carrying illegal arms, ammunitions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Faqirabad police on Saturday arrested three suspects for carrying arms and ammunition without license and recovered weapons from their possessions.

Acting on a tip off regarding presence of three suspects on Charsadda Road, police team conducted the raid on identified location and arrested three suspects.

Police also recovered three rifles and three pistols along with 500 cartridges.

The arrested were identified as Yousuf, Bakhtiar and Said Khan. A case has been registered and further investigation was in progress.

