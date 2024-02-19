Open Menu

Three Held On Violation Of Renting Laws

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Three held on violation of renting laws

Police conducted a search operation on Monday in Fauji Colony area located in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi, to check law and order situation besides controlling criminal activities in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Police conducted a search operation on Monday in Fauji Colony area located in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi, to check law and order situation besides controlling criminal activities in the area.

According to Police spokesman, the search operation was carried out by Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police.

During the operation, a total of 22 houses were searched and data was collected from 31 tenants. Three persons namely Ijaz, Sartaj and Shabir were held by police on violation of renting laws.

Two liquor suppliers identified as Nauman and Mukarm were also held during the operation and 18 liter liquor recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Criminals From

Recent Stories

Cheques worth Rs 770,000 distributed among 63 dese ..

Cheques worth Rs 770,000 distributed among 63 deserving people

1 minute ago
 25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowf ..

25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall

1 minute ago
 4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport

5 minutes ago
 Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after re ..

Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after recent amendments in Inspection ..

6 minutes ago
 Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prio ..

Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey

6 minutes ago
 Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional ..

Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee m ..

3 minutes ago
President for financial inclusion of weaker segmen ..

President for financial inclusion of weaker segments of society through digital ..

6 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements

Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail

Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail

3 minutes ago
 Art work display at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)

Art work display at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)

3 minutes ago
 SSP discusses security plan to maintain law & orde ..

SSP discusses security plan to maintain law & order during Ramzan

3 minutes ago
 IPM training of agriculture officials begins acros ..

IPM training of agriculture officials begins across south Punjab

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan