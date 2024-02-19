Three held on violation of renting laws

Police conducted a search operation on Monday in Fauji Colony area located in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi, to check law and order situation besides controlling criminal activities in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Police conducted a search operation on Monday in Fauji Colony area located in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhi, to check law and order situation besides controlling criminal activities in the area.

According to Police spokesman, the search operation was carried out by Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police.

During the operation, a total of 22 houses were searched and data was collected from 31 tenants. Three persons namely Ijaz, Sartaj and Shabir were held by police on violation of renting laws.

Two liquor suppliers identified as Nauman and Mukarm were also held during the operation and 18 liter liquor recovered from their possession.