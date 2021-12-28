Three held over aerial firing

Police have arrested three people including a groom on the charge of aerial firing during a wedding ceremony and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three people including a groom on the charge of aerial firing during a wedding ceremony and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that the participants of a wedding ceremony resorted to aerial firing in Dera Kamra area.

Bhalwal city police station team conducted a raid and arrested groom Ghulam Mustafa and his accomplices Taswar and Javed Iqbal and seized a 30-bore pistol and 12-bore gunfrom their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.