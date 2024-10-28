Three Held Over Beating Transgender
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The police on Monday claimed to have arrested three accused for attacking a transgender
over a land related dispute.
District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz took notice of the incident, prompting a swift
response from the authorities concerned.
Sub-Inspector Fauzia Sahar, in charge of the Virtual Women Police Station, said
the accused involved in the attack were apprehended.
The incident occurred when the accused intercepted the transgender's motorcycle and attacked
him with sticks.
