Three held over beating transgender

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The police on Monday claimed to have arrested three accused for attacking a transgender

over a land related dispute.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz took notice of the incident, prompting a swift

response from the authorities concerned.

Sub-Inspector Fauzia Sahar, in charge of the Virtual Women Police Station, said

the accused involved in the attack were apprehended.

The incident occurred when the accused intercepted the transgender's motorcycle and attacked

him with sticks.