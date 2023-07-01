Three held over collecting animal hides, burning trotters, skulls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :District administration launched crackdown and arrested three outlaws over burning trotters and skulls (seri paye) and collecting animal hides on Eid days.

Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq raided at water works road and other areas and arrested three outlaws and got registered cases against them.

The accused were collecting animal hides and burning trotters and skulls without obtaining NOC from the district administration. Seemal Mushtaq launched crackdown on three days of Eid in the inner city including Water works road, Kotla Tole Khan and took action against violators involved in spreading environmental pollution.