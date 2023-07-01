Open Menu

Three Held Over Collecting Animal Hides, Burning Trotters, Skulls

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Three held over collecting animal hides, burning trotters, skulls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :District administration launched crackdown and arrested three outlaws over burning trotters and skulls (seri paye) and collecting animal hides on Eid days.

Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq raided at water works road and other areas and arrested three outlaws and got registered cases against them.

The accused were collecting animal hides and burning trotters and skulls without obtaining NOC from the district administration. Seemal Mushtaq launched crackdown on three days of Eid in the inner city including Water works road, Kotla Tole Khan and took action against violators involved in spreading environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Water Noc Road From

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

7 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan