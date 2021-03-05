UrduPoint.com
Three Held Over Fireworks In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:58 PM

Police have arrested three accused over fireworks and recovered fireworks items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three accused over fireworks and recovered fireworks items from their possession.

According to details, Naseerabad and Civil Line Police conducted raids and arrested three accused namely Ismail, Hamza and Muhammad Afzal who were allegedly involved in fireworks.

Police also recovered fireworks items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

Superintendents of Police concerned appreciated police parties and directed to continue operations against lawbreakers.

