Three held over poaching of rare Tarantulas spider in Hazara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Wildlife Hazara circle has successfully foiled a bid to smuggle rare Tarantulas spider and arrested three poachers at Shah Maqsood Interchange.

"The poachers have been arrested systematically as Wildlife officials engaged them by posing themselves as potential buyers," informed Muhammad Hussain Conservator Wildlife Hazara Division.

The three poachers have been fined a sum of Rs. 120,000 under relevant laws of Biodiversity and Wildlife Act of 2015 besides confiscating the spider, Hussain apprised APP.

He informed that the seized spider is in good health and will be released soon in its natural habitat of semi dry rocky terrain.

The rare Tarantulas spider was purchased by the poachers from a person in Chattar Plane area of Battagram district.

The details about the seller in Chattar Plane has also been shared with concerned DFO of Battagram who will take action against him, Hussain added.

"Tarantulas comprise of a group of large and often hairy spiders of the family Theraphosidae and is a rare specie in our region," informs Nawaz, SDFO Wildlife Hazara Circle.

Talking to APP, Nawaz informed that the seized spider was of black color and large to an ideal size as of a dinner plate when the legs are fully extended.

These spiders have demand in international market due to use of their venom for treatment while is also kept by insect lovers as pet.

Tarantulas spiders play key role in food chain and act as both predator and prey. They keep insect population in check which helps to control the spread of disease and they serve as valuable sustenance for birds and other small animals.

Nawaz opined that fake reports on social media about high demand of different wild species like black scorpion, lizard and spiders lure people to this illegal practice of poaching.

The arrested poachers, he continued, were young and found to in influence of social media reports of becoming richer in less time by selling few highly demanded rare wild species in international market.

He said the Wildlife Department trapped them by posing themselves as buyers and make a lucrative offer which helped in seizing of the trapped spider.