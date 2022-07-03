Three held over torturing youth

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three accused over torturing a youth in limits of Seetpur police station.

Spokesperson for police said that a video gone viral in which a youth namely Muhammad Iftikhar being beaten by a family.

He said that it was a one month old incident when Anwar and his family tortured youth after he caught from their home.

Seetpur police have registered the case against three accused and arrested them after video went viral.

The spokesperson said that the the incidents of torture by taking law into hands were intolerable and the district police will continue operation without any discrimination.