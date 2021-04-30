UrduPoint.com
Three Held Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Three held over violation of Corona SOPs

District administration along with Rangers and police launched joint crackdown and arrested three people and got lodged cases against four anothers over violation of Corona SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration along with Rangers and police launched joint crackdown and arrested three people and got lodged cases against four anothers over violation of Corona SOPs.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, the crackdown against Corona SOPs violators was continued across the district while teams sealed 20 various trade centres and two restaurants.

Similarly, 23 passenger buses were challaned while over Rs 1,21,000 fine was also imposed to bus owners over violation.

Rs 2,71,000 overall fine was imposed to violators of Corona SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner city Kahawaja Umair sealed nine big trade centres including prince departmental store at Cantt.

Special magistrate Nouman Abid also sealed five shops at Dera Adda, Aziz hotel and other areas.

