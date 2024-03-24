Three Held, Stolen Items Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The district police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three alleged thieves recovering stolen items from them here in the limits of Paroa police station.
According to the police spokesman, a team of Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle along with SHO Sibtain Hussain traced a theft case and arrested three accused.
During initial interrogation, the police also recovered stolen items including eight electric batteries, two electric mixers and three Irons from them. The further investigation from the arrested accused was underway.
