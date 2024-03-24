Open Menu

Three Held, Stolen Items Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Three held, stolen items recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The district police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three alleged thieves recovering stolen items from them here in the limits of Paroa police station.

According to the police spokesman, a team of Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle along with SHO Sibtain Hussain traced a theft case and arrested three accused.

During initial interrogation, the police also recovered stolen items including eight electric batteries, two electric mixers and three Irons from them. The further investigation from the arrested accused was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

18 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

18 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

18 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

18 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

18 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

18 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

18 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan