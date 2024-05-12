Three Held, Supply Of 142kg Hashish Foiled
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Police along with law enforcement agencies jointly raided near Sher Shah Interchange, foiled the supply of three and a half-maund hashing to Karachi, and arrested three suspects.
According to a police spokesperson, Muzaffarabad police, along with law enforcement agencies, conducted a joint operation near Sher Shah Interchange and stopped a suspicious vehicle.
The police teams seized 142 kilograms of hashish during the check and arrested three suspects.
According to the police, the accused were going to supply the drugs from KPK to Karachi.
A case was registered against the arrested accused at the Muzaffarabad police station.
The police are investigating the case.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MWMC hires 500 sanitary staff for swift cleanliness in city16 seconds ago
-
Three dacoits snatch Rs 250,000 from plastic crush plant30 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor takes pride in being political worker11 hours ago
-
District coordination committee meets11 hours ago
-
3 Tandoors sealed for selling roti, naan on exorbitant prices12 hours ago
-
Gilani stresses need to incentivize agriculture, industry to address unemployment12 hours ago
-
May 12 carnage is full off sorrow: Bilawal13 hours ago
-
Commissioner distributes prizes among winners of ‘Tent-pegging’ competitions13 hours ago
-
President lauds National Hockey Team’s performance in Azlan Shah Cup13 hours ago
-
Chief Secretary directs DCs, ACs to improve public service standards13 hours ago
-
SHC active in promotion of ADR in province: CJ Abbasi14 hours ago
-
Maria Naveed appointed as Focal Person for minorities14 hours ago