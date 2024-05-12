Three held, supply of 142kg hashish foiled

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Police along with law enforcement agencies jointly raided near Sher Shah Interchange, foiled the supply of three and a half-maund hashing to Karachi, and arrested three suspects.

According to a police spokesperson, Muzaffarabad police, along with law enforcement agencies, conducted a joint operation near Sher Shah Interchange and stopped a suspicious vehicle.

The police teams seized 142 kilograms of hashish during the check and arrested three suspects.

According to the police, the accused were going to supply the drugs from KPK to Karachi.

A case was registered against the arrested accused at the Muzaffarabad police station.

The police are investigating the case.