Three Held, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Three held, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered cash, cell phones

and weapons from their possession on Wednesday.

A police report said a team of Factory Area police station conducted a raid

near Premier Mill graveyard and arrested three outlaws including Taimoor.

Separately, thieves stormed into a house of Tariq Mahmood in Muslim Town, Sargodha road

area and took away cash, gold ornaments and prize bonds, laptop and

other precious items.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

