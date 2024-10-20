Three Held With 12kg Drugs
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Police have intensified their crackdown on drug traffickers.
In an action against drug peddlers, Tarkhanwala police successfully thwarted a significant attempt to smuggle drugs. During a routine inspection, police stopped a vehicle (LED 3887), and discovered hidden compartments containing narcotics worth millions of rupees. Among the apprehended were Haider Ali, who was found in possession of 10.998 kilograms of hashish and a substantial amount of cash. Another suspect, Saif, was arrested with 1.
1 kilograms of hashish, while Hanif was caught with 20 liters of illegal alcohol.
Separate cases have been registered against them.
The vehicle used in the smuggling operation was impounded and an investigation is ongoing, with authorities expecting more revelations.
District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi commended the efforts of the Station House Officer (SHO) Tarkhanwala and his team for their swift and effective action. The crackdown on drug peddlers will continue until the menace is completely eradicated, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO issues shutdown program1 minute ago
-
Chefs play vital role in flavours: Governor1 minute ago
-
Man gunned down in Karachi11 minutes ago
-
Six of a family injured in Bannu cylinder blast11 minutes ago
-
First e-commerce workshop for gemstones and jewelry launched11 minutes ago
-
CM approves establishment of three authorities for development, water, horticulture11 minutes ago
-
1,152 shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Sialkot district: DC21 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead21 minutes ago
-
DC chairs price control committee21 minutes ago
-
Preparations for constitutional package completed: Tarar21 minutes ago
-
KP Law Minister attends KCCL Sports Festival 2024 function21 minutes ago