Three held with 40 litres of liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Police on Friday continued operations against liquor suppliers and netted three accused with more than 40 litres of liquor.

According to the police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police arrested the accused Arsalan after recovering 24 litres of liquor.

Similarly, the Bani Police held two accused Kamran and Hasnain on the recovery of 20 litres of liquor from them.