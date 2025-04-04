Open Menu

Three Held With 40 Litres Of Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Three held with 40 litres of liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Police on Friday continued operations against liquor suppliers and netted three accused with more than 40 litres of liquor.

According to the police spokesman, the Pirwadhai Police arrested the accused Arsalan after recovering 24 litres of liquor.

Similarly, the Bani Police held two accused Kamran and Hasnain on the recovery of 20 litres of liquor from them.

Recent Stories

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedd ..

WATCH: Indian man dies while celebrating 25th wedding anniversary with wife

4 minutes ago
 ‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first par ..

‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..

11 minutes ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

26 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport complet ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..

41 minutes ago
 SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing ..

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al H ..

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..

1 hour ago
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by ..

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..

1 hour ago
 Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumul ..

Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..

2 hours ago
 Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

3 hours ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

3 hours ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

3 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan