Three held with 400 kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three kite sellers and recovered 400 kites, string rolls and other paraphernalia from their possession.

A police team conducted raids and arrested Sarfraz, Abdul Sattar and Muhammad Abbas for selling kites and seized 400 kites, 39 string rolls and material used in kiteflying.

Cases have been registered against the accused.