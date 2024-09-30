Open Menu

Three Held With Bike, Pistol, Narcotics During Operation In Loralai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Three held with bike, pistol, narcotics during operation in Loralai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Police arrested a robber among three and recovered stolen motorbike, pistol, and narcotics from their possession in conducting raids different areas of Loralai district on Monday.

According to police sources, on a tip off, police team conducted raid at Bypass area and apprehended a bandit named Niaz Muhammad along with stolen bike, pistol and shotgun.

He said that arrested bandit told the police that he was involved in group of bike snatcher in the area during investigation.

Shahid Hussain was detained along with narcotic one Kg by police team during second raid in the area.

Police team arrested Zulifiqar along with over one kg chars in third raid in the area.

Police are investigating three of them after registering cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Loralai From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

7 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

7 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

7 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

7 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

8 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

8 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

8 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

8 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

8 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan