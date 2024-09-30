Three Held With Bike, Pistol, Narcotics During Operation In Loralai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 08:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Police arrested a robber among three and recovered stolen motorbike, pistol, and narcotics from their possession in conducting raids different areas of Loralai district on Monday.
According to police sources, on a tip off, police team conducted raid at Bypass area and apprehended a bandit named Niaz Muhammad along with stolen bike, pistol and shotgun.
He said that arrested bandit told the police that he was involved in group of bike snatcher in the area during investigation.
Shahid Hussain was detained along with narcotic one Kg by police team during second raid in the area.
Police team arrested Zulifiqar along with over one kg chars in third raid in the area.
Police are investigating three of them after registering cases against them.
