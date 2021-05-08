Three held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

The police teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish, a rifles and a pistol from them.

The accused were identified as Sanaullah, Muhammad Adnan and Naeem Ashraf.

Police have registered cases and started investigation.