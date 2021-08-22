UrduPoint.com

Three Held With Contraband

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Three held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three persons and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them.

On a tip-off, Phularwan police team conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested Shoaib, Muhammad Adnan and Muhammad Arsalan and recovered 60 liter liquor, a rifle and a pistol from theirpossession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

