SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested three accused identified as Aqeel, Ikraam and Hassan and recovered 70 liter liquor and 2 pistolsfrom them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.