Three held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested Rizwan, Asif and Muhammad Ramzan and recovered 2.23 kghashish and a gun 12-bore from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.