Three held with contraband

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Sara-i-Alamgir Sadr police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested

three suspects and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police conducted raids and arrested Usman

Masih of Rajar Kalan with 60 bottles of imported liquor, Edison

Masih, resident of Rajar Kalan with 40 bottles of liquor and Raja

Shehbaz of Khall with a 30 bore pistol.

Cases have been registered against the accused.