Three Held With Contraband
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 02:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Sara-i-Alamgir Sadr police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested
three suspects and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown, the police conducted raids and arrested Usman
Masih of Rajar Kalan with 60 bottles of imported liquor, Edison
Masih, resident of Rajar Kalan with 40 bottles of liquor and Raja
Shehbaz of Khall with a 30 bore pistol.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..
UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM
Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gang involved in snatching busted, 3 held58 seconds ago
-
Three held with contraband1 minute ago
-
Special Assistant to CM KP visits Central Jail Haripur, reviews inmate facilities21 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 98 kg drugs worth Rs 60 mln21 minutes ago
-
Solidarity walk, seminar held at GCU to express support with Palestinians21 minutes ago
-
Lifestyle choices play major role in cancer risk: Dr. Rafia Toor21 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan Airways to launch direct flights between Tashkent, Islamabad from May31 minutes ago
-
Robbers snatch mobile phones and cash in different areas31 minutes ago
-
Governor offers condolence over death of Journalist Rasool Dawar’s father31 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Mastung Bomb Blast, Pays Tribute to Martyred Personnel51 minutes ago
-
10 passengers die, 8 injured as trailer crushes van near Karak51 minutes ago
-
GCWU inaugurates two-day book fair and literary festival1 hour ago