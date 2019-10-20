Three held with contraband

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three criminals and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

Accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police encircled the areas of Islampur Gujran, Basti Ratta, Basti Lahoria and Chah Bhattiwala during search operation.

The police arrested three accused and recovered 620 liter liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police also unearthed a distillery.