Three Held With Contraband

5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:11 PM

Three held with contraband

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three drug dealers and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) : Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three drug dealers and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

During a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Khalil, Shahid and Wajid Hussain and recovered 5.500 kg hashish and 2 pistolsfrom them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

