SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police arrested three drug-peddlers on Sunday.

During special checking at Harrar and Medina Chowk, Muradpur, police arrested Zahid and Ansar Shah with 2.17kg hashish.

Also, Phuklian Police arrested John alias Bhola from Kahlian Mufad Road Chowk with 510 gram hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars.