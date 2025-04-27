Three Held With Drugs
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Police arrested three accused on Sunday and recovered narcotics and a rifle from them.
A spokesman said that Atta Shaheed, Satellite Town and Bhalwal police teams conducted raids, arrested Parvaiz Akhrar, Rashid Latif and Muhammad Akbar and recovered 1.7kg hashish, 350 liters of liquor and a rifle from them.
Cases were registered against the accused.
