Three held with drugs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Police arrested three accused on Sunday and recovered narcotics and a rifle from them.

A spokesman said that Atta Shaheed, Satellite Town and Bhalwal police teams conducted raids, arrested Parvaiz Akhrar, Rashid Latif and Muhammad Akbar and recovered 1.7kg hashish, 350 liters of liquor and a rifle from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.