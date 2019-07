The Bahauddin Zakariya police arrested three accused and recovered drugs during a crackdown here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Bahauddin Zakariya police arrested three accused and recovered drugs during a crackdown here on Thursday.

According to the police sources, the police arrested Anil Maseh, Khalid Ameen and Irfan with 120 litre liquor, 63 bottles of liquor and 1.120kg hashish.

A case had been registered against them, the police added.