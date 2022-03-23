Three held with fireworks

Police arrested three persons for selling fireworks, firecrackers and recovered a bulk quantity of fireworks and crackers from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Police arrested three persons for selling fireworks, firecrackers and recovered a bulk quantity of fireworks and crackers from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that police teams conducted raids at different areas of the district and arrested Muhammad Ali, Raman and Asim for selling fireworksand recovered various kinds of firecrackers and fireworks.

Cases have been registered against the accused.