Three Held With Hashish
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.
On a tip-off, Peoples Colony police intercepted a rickshaw and during search, it found 61 kg hashish from the three-wheeler.
The police have also arrested three people, two of them, identified as Shehzad and Ihsan and recovered Rs 16,000 in cash from them.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.