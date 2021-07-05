Three held with hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.

On a tip-off, Peoples Colony police intercepted a rickshaw and during search, it found 61 kg hashish from the three-wheeler.

The police have also arrested three people, two of them, identified as Shehzad and Ihsan and recovered Rs 16,000 in cash from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.