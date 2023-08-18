Three held with illegal foreign, local currency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The FIA Commercial Banking Circle here Friday conducted raids in the Chowk Yadgar area against illegal exchange of money (Hundi) and arrested three accused besides recovering millions of rupees of foreign and local Currency.

As per the directives of the Deputy Director of Commercial Banking Circle Afzal Khan Niazi, the teams of FIA conducted various operations in the area of Chowk Yadgar and arrested the accused namely Liaqat, Shahzad, and Hatim Gul.

During the raid, 12.473 million Pak rupees, 3070 British Pounds, and 1000 Saudi Riyals were recovered from the accused.

The accused could not produce the required documents regarding the money while several receipts of foreign payments were also recovered from them.

FIA registered cases against the accused under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act and started an investigation.