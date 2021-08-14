UrduPoint.com

Three Held With Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 10:05 PM

Three held with illegal weapons

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three accused and recovered illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three accused and recovered illegal weapons from them.

A team of Miani police station conducted raids in various areas and arrested three accused - Amjad, Sanwal Nawaz and Munir Ahmed - besides recovering two rifles, a kalashnikov and a gun from them.

Police have registered cases and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

