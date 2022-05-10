Three Held With Liquor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 07:36 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Police arrested three persons on Tuesday and recovered liquor and weapons from them.
A police spokesman said that a team of Sajid Shaheed police station conducted raids at Chak No 40-NB and Chak No 50-NB, and arrested Asif, Javed and Shaukat, and recovered 110 litres of liquor and a pistol from them.
Cases were registered against them.