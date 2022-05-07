Three held with liquor, weapons:

Police on Saturday arrested three accused, and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested three accused, and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said a team of Saddar police station conducted raids at Chak No 110-NB and Chak No 98-NB, and arrested Asif, Sarfraz and Basharat besides recovering 100 liters of liquor, two pistols anda gun.

Cases were registered against them.