Three held with looted items:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested three accused of a dacoity case and recovered looted items from their possession.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, Farooqa police chowki conducted a raid and arrested three accused and recovered 01 rifle, 01 pistol 30 bore and the looted items worth of Rs 500,000 from them.

Further investigation was underway.