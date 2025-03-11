Three Held With Looted Items:
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested three accused of a dacoity case and recovered looted items from their possession.
According to a press release issued by DPO office, Farooqa police chowki conducted a raid and arrested three accused and recovered 01 rifle, 01 pistol 30 bore and the looted items worth of Rs 500,000 from them.
Further investigation was underway.
