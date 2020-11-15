Three held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

Urban Area Police arrested notorious drug peddler Azhar Maseeh from Qazi Town and recovered 1.

120 Kg Hashish from him. In another raid, the same police recovered 225 gram hashish from Usman of Zafar colony.

Similarly, the police arrested a bootlegger identified as Sarfraz of Muhammadi Colony and recovered 30 liter liquor from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.