UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Held With Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Three held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

Urban Area Police arrested notorious drug peddler Azhar Maseeh from Qazi Town and recovered 1.

120 Kg Hashish from him. In another raid, the same police recovered 225 gram hashish from Usman of Zafar colony.

Similarly, the police arrested a bootlegger identified as Sarfraz of Muhammadi Colony and recovered 30 liter liquor from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

16 minutes ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

46 minutes ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

46 minutes ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

2 hours ago

Arab Parliament affirms its stand with Morocco to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.