Three held with narcotics:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Police Monday claimed to have arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession?On a tip-off, a tJhal Chakiyan Police team, headed by SHO Arif Hussain, conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 2.

560kg hashish,and a pistol 30-bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Babir Ali, Majid Younis and Rafaqat Ali. Cases have been registered against the accused.