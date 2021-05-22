Three held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested the accused besides recovering 3.130 kg hashish and 15 liter liquor.

The accused were identified as Shahid, Munir Hussain and Shafqat Ali.

Cases have been registered against the accused.